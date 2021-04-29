Man charged in death of Newport News officer Katie Thyne sentenced on drug, gun charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Vernon Green, the suspect charged with felony homicide in the 2020 death of Newport News police officer Katie Thyne, was sentenced Wednesday on federal drug and gun charges related to the deadly traffic stop.

Prosecutors say a search after the incident found that Green, a previously convicted felon, had a firearm and marijuana in the vehicle. He admitted he was not allowed to have the gun.

Green was sentenced to 10 years for illegal gun possession and two years for the felony drug possession charge. He pleaded guilty to the charges back in October.

His preliminary hearing for the felony homicide charge in the death of Thyne is coming up May 25.

Authorities say Thyne, a 24-year-old former U.S. Navy sailor was killed in January 2020 after she was dragged for a block by Green’s vehicle before it crashed into a tree. She later died at the hospital.

This week, Newport News voted to approve a resolution to honor Thyne for her service.