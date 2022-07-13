NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 21-year-old Hampton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a December 2021 homicide on Garden Drive.

According to officials, Jhamari Alexander Townes Winns was arrested on July 11 and charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

The charges stem from a December 2021 shooting in the 1300 block of Garden Drive. When police arrived on the scene, they found 30-year-old Lewis Watkins III with multiple gunshot wounds.

Watkins III was pronounced dead at the scene.

