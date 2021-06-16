Man charged after allegedly assaulting Newport News officers, breaking plexiglass barrier in police cruiser

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police arrested a man Sunday night after he allegedly kicked and scratched police officers and broke the plexiglass barrier in the back of a police cruiser.

Police said officers saw 41-year-old Earl Mitchell in a vehicle parked in a side lot at Babies R Us, in the 12100 block of Jefferson Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle was related to an unauthorized use of a vehicle report that had been taken days earlier. They made contact with Mitchell, a Newport News resident, and detained him to confirm his identity and warrants.

Mitchell had outstanding warrants for threats and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.

As officers spoke with Mitchell, he tried to walk away. They then grabbed him to put him in the back of a vehicle, but he allegedly kicked an officer then scratched two others.

As they took him to a booking location, he started striking the plexiglass in the back of the police car, which shattered, police said.

Mitchell is charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and unlawful damage.

He was also booked on the existing warrants for threats and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

