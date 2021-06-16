Man charged after allegedly assaulting Newport News officers, breaking plexiglass barrier in police cruiser

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police arrested a man Sunday night after he allegedly kicked and scratched police officers and broke the plexiglass barrier in the back of a police cruiser.
Police said officers saw 41-year-old Earl Mitchell in a vehicle parked in a side lot at Babies R Us, in the 12100 block of Jefferson Avenue, just before 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Police said the vehicle was related to an unauthorized use of a vehicle report that had been taken days earlier. They made contact with Mitchell, a Newport News resident, and detained him to confirm his identity and warrants.
Mitchell had outstanding warrants for threats and unauthorized use of a vehicle, police said.
As officers spoke with Mitchell, he tried to walk away. They then grabbed him to put him in the back of a vehicle, but he allegedly kicked an officer then scratched two others.
As they took him to a booking location, he started striking the plexiglass in the back of the police car, which shattered, police said.
Mitchell is charged with three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and unlawful damage.
He was also booked on the existing warrants for threats and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.