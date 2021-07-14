Man arrested in Newport News, charged with shooting NC teen in NJ as he protected 10-year-old from gunfire

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (WNCT) — A man has been arrested and is facing charges in the shooting death of a teen from Plymouth, N.C. who died protecting a 10-year-old from gunfire on March 27 while visiting in New Jersey.

Burlington County, New Jersey Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Edgewater Park Township Police Chief Robert D. Hess said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that Andre Price, 33, of Endwell Lane in Edgewater Park, New Jersey, was arrested on July 12 in Newport News.

He is charged with the shooting death of Al’Tarrek Bell, 18, who was from Plymouth, and Sadiel Gonzalez, 25.

Al’Tarrek Bell (Courtesy: Diane Hill/Family friend)

Officials said Bell and Gonzalez were parking their car at the Orchard Park Apartments in the city with two people inside when the shooting happened.

The investigation revealed the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a water ice store in Willingboro, N.J. Price is accused of following the victims to the complex, pulling up beside their vehicle and firing multiple shots before speeding away.

Bell died after being shot while protecting a 10-year-old inside the vehicle, his mother, Izetta Howell said in an interview with the Courier Post. He was a football player for Washington County High School in Plymouth and had plans to pursue a modeling career, his mother said.

Investigators said Gonzalez, who lived at the complex, was in the driver’s seat and Bell was in the back. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants were not hit by gunfire.

“It’s heart-breaking but I know my baby died a hero,” Howell told the Courier Post. “He had so many goals,” she said.

Price, 33, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons. He was taken into custody in Newport News by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was being held in Newport News City Jail pending extradition to New Jersey, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police in Hampton also assisted in the investigation.