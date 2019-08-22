Man arrested in Newport News after off-duty officer allegedly witnesses him masturbating in parking lot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man was arrested Wednesday after an off-duty officer witnessed him masturbating in the parking lot of a Five Below store, police say.

According to Newport News Police, they were notified about the man around 12:30 p.m.

Police went to the Marketplace at Tech Center on Jefferson Avenue to investigate the report.

When they arrived, the witness — who happened to be an off-duty Poquoson Police officer — told police he saw the man get out of a car and expose himself. Then, the man allegedly began to touch himself.

Police say the witness reported seeing the man repeatedly do this until he went into the Five Below store.

Police found the man and identified him as 58-year-old David Allen Martin Sr. of Hampton.

The man told police he had to use the restroom and “could not hold it” until he found one.

Martin was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.