Man arrested in fatal Newport News shooting also accused in separate shooting of transgender woman in Hampton

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of another man in Newport News. The same man is also accused in the shooting of a transgender woman in Hampton days prior.

21 years old Asron Marquis Sellers was arrested on Saturday for the shooting of 38-year-old Brian O’Neal Fonville.

The incident occurred on Jan. 26 when officers were called to the 5000 block of Mercury Blvd. around 7:50 a.m. in reference to a ‘code blue.’

When officers arrived on the scene, they found O’Neal Fonville suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sellers was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting in a public place causing injury, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Asron Marquis Sellers, Jan. 31, 2022 (Courtesy – NN City Jail)

On Jan 23 in Hampton, prior to Fonville’s fatal shooting, police responded to a shooting that happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.



When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the victim had already gone to the hospital in a private vehicle. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

It was determined that the woman was shot after she had arranged to meet a man with the intention of engaging in sexual activity.

After further investigation, police identified the man as Sellers.

10 On Your Side confirmed with Hampton police that the gender identity of the woman was released as a simple fact of the case. Police say it does not relate to any other details.

In regards to this incident, Sellers has been charged with one count of malicious wounding, one count of attempted robbery, three counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of shooting in an occupied vehicle.

Sellers is currently in custody at the Newport News City Jail.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding both incidents. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.