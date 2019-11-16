Man arrested in connection with robbery during cellphone sale

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with a robbery they say happened during the private sale of a cellphone Oct. 31.

Tyshawn Lee Logan, of Newport News, was arrested Thursday in connection with the incident. He is charged with two counts of robbery, as well as one count each of abduction, obtaining money by false pretense and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Newport News Police were called to a business in the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue around 6 p.m. Oct. 31 for a report of a robbery from a person.

When officers arrived, they talked to a 20-year-old woman who said she had tried to sell a cellphone that evening to an “unknown female.”

The woman said she arrived at the arranged meetup spot, but was approached by two men instead. They told her the female was at school and they would purchase the phone.

One of the men said he only had half the money and asked the woman with the phone to take him to a residence in the 700 block of 19th Street so he could get the rest.

She agreed and the two men got into the vehicle to ride to the home.

When she arrived, the men went behind the residence then came back and got into the back of the car.

One man displayed a knife and told the woman to hand over the phone and other personal items.

She complied with the demand.

The men then fled the scene.

After investigation, police arrested Logan in connection with the incident.