Man arrested in connection with April homicide on Moyer Road in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a homicide on Moyer Road in April.

Police said Friday that 25-year-old Lance Deon Moton-Stith is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

Moton-Stith was arrested around 7:40 p.m. Friday on Wheeler Drive, where he lives, police said.

He was brought to the Newport News City Jail.

Police said the homicide happened April 10 in the 1300 block of Moyer Road. Officers responded to a call around 7:25 a.m. that morning from a person reporting a suspicious vehicle.

Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Davante Rashae Daniels in a car. He had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.