Man arrested in connection to physical, sexual assault in Newport News

Newport News

Photo Courtesy – Newport News City Jail

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News is facing multiple charges after being accused of physical and sexual assault on Saturday.

On September 14, Newport News Police spoke with a woman who said she was a victim of an assault after getting into an altercation with the suspect.

The woman claimed the suspect physically and sexually assaulted her as well as threatened her with a firearm.

After further investigation, police were able to locate the suspect, 26-year-old Michael Eligisah Watkins, and arrested him Monday afternoon.

Watkins was sent to the Newport News City Jail after being charged with two counts each of rape, sodomy, and strangulation; and one count each of abduction, brandishing, and assault.

