NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one man dead.

According to police, 38-year-old Derek Williams was arrested less than 24 hours after the shooting and is facing charges of second-degree murder, shooting from a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Derek Eugene Williams (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting outside Hoss’s Deli on Old Oyster Point Rd. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 30-year-old Aaron West shot.

West was transported to a local hospital where he later died.