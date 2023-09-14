NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested Ronald Lashawne Brown on Thursday, Sept. 14 in connection to a homicide that occurred last month in Newport News.

Brown was accused of killing 35-year-old Tahesha Saunders in a Aug. 3 on 33rd Street. Police had responded around 8:42 a.m. that day, and the woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Brown faces charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of firearm in commission of a felony in relation to the homicide. Brown was arrested in Hopewell, Va., and is being transported back to Newport News for booking.

No information regarding a trial date have been released.