NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man has been arrested in connection to an April shooting that left a man dead in Newport News.

According to police, 38-year-old Dontreal Mattocks was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

Dontreal Mattocks (Photo Courtesy: Newport News Police Department)

These charges stem from a shooting on April 29 on 17th Street and Terminal Avenue. Officers found 40-year-old Larry Wallace suffering from a gunshot wound. Wallace was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.