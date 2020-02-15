Man arrested following barricade situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Newport News was arrested following a barricade situation early Saturday morning.

According to reports, Newport News police responded to a home in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue to serve a warrant regarding a domestic incident just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

As officers appeared at the scene, the suspect, identified 35-year-old Nathan Anderson, barricaded himself inside the home prompting the Tactical Operations Unit to respond.

Officials say Anderson was taken into custody without incident around 5:30 a.m.

He is charged with one count each of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm within city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, and destruction of property.

