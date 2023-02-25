NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man is in custody after having a standoff with police on Jefferson Avenue on Friday.

On February 24, around 8:45 p.m. officers responded to the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue in reference to an armed subject.

When officers arrived they saw an armed man which resulted in a standoff between the man and officers.

The man fired a gun and then pointed it in the direction of several officers, two officers discharged their weapons.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a local facility for evaluation and then transported to jail for outstanding warrants. Additional criminal charges are pending for firearm offenses.

Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is completed.

There were no injuries and the investigation remains ongoing.