Man arrested after police respond to domestic incident involving infant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police arrested a 26-year-old man Thursday night after a woman said he struck an infant she was holding.

According to a release, police responded to the 1100 block of 22nd St. at 8:25 p.m. after a verbal argument turned physical.

Police say they arrived on scene, but then found the victim in the 2100 block of Roanoke Avenue after she ran away from the man.

The woman told police that the man, Carl Lawayne Hughes Jr., of Hampton, had gotten into a verbal argument with her and it turned physical.

The release said an infant held by the woman was hit by Hughes during the physical altercation. The release does not say whether the infant was the intended target.

The victim also stated Hughes took her keys and cell phone.

That’s when she fled on foot from the address on 22nd Street.

Police say neither the woman nor the child were injured during the incident.

After further investigation, police obtained warrants charging Hughes with several offenses and arrested him.

According to the release, he faces the following charges:

Two counts assault

One count grand larceny

One count phone line: damage/prevent from summoning law enforcement

One count abuse/neglect of a child.

