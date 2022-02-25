Man arrested after back-to-back armed robberies in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was taken into custody on Friday morning in connection to back-to-back armed robberies in Newport News.

According to Newport News police, officers were dispatched to the CVS in the 13000 block of Warwick Boulevard around 7:05 a.m. on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, employees say a man struck up a conversation with them before pulling a gun and demanding money.

He took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a green hoodie, blue shorts, tan shoes and a black mask.

Security camera footage showed him walking away from a nearby silver minivan. Officers were able to get the license plate number.

Twenty minutes after the first robbery, officers were called to another robbery. This time the suspect entered a Marathon Gas Station in the 11700 block of Jefferson Avenue. Similar to the first robbery, the employee said the suspect struck up a conversation before pulling a gun and demanding money.

He left the scene in a silver minivan.

The employee at the second scene described him as wearing blue shorts, tan shoes and a black mask.

Officers arrested the man within 20 minutes of the second robbery.

“The arrest of this individual was most certainly a combined effort involving citizens, a civilian employee and officers — as well as technology,” said Chief Steve Drew. “We appreciate the members of this community, at both locations, working so diligently with our Department making it possible to take this dangerous person into custody.”