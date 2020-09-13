Man arrested after August shooting at 7-Eleven in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened in August outside of a 7-Eleven.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. on Aug. 23 for a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Denbigh Boulevard. Once on the scene, officers met with the complainant who said he heard gunshots in the parking lot.

Police say responding officers made contact with another person who saw people arguing in the parking lot. At some point, he saw a man shooting at the couple involved in the argument just a few minutes before.

An officer was approached by another person who gave a detailed description of the alleged shooter.

After further investigation, 24-year-old Dion Langhorne was arrested on charges of shooting a firearm in a public place, possession of firearm by a felon, and possession of ammunition by felon in reference to the incident.

Police also said there were no reported injuries from the original incident.

