Man arrested after April double shooting on Oak Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man has been arrested months after a double shooting on Oak Avenue, police say.

Police told 10 On Your Side on Wednesday that 22-year-old Dajour Pemberton, of the first block of Dorsey Road, was charged with two counts of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting firearm from vehicle.

The shooting happened just before midnight on April 17, police say. Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Oak Avenue and found two victims, a 19-year-old and a 20-year-old. Both had non life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital.

The day after the shooting, police released surveillance video showing three people they considered “subjects of interest” at the time.

No other details in the case have been released.

