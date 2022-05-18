NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after police say he went inside an unlocked Newport News police vehicle and stole a rifle.

According to Newport News police, the incident occurred in the early evening on May 10 as two officers left their vehicle for a foot pursuit in connection with a wanted person on Forrest Drive.

When the officers left, they failed to lock the doors of the vehicle. During this time, a rifle was stolen from the vehicle.

Following the incident, NNPD Chief Drew issued a review with all officers on securing weapons in their police vehicles.

On May 13, police reported that the rifle was located. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Walter Clarence Blackman III on charges of grand larceny of a firearm, having stolen property with the intent to sell, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a sawed-off gun.

Walter Clarence Blackman III (Courtesy – NNPD)