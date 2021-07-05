Man and woman from Newport News die in Massachusetts crash

Newport News

by: Shaun Towne, WPRI

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man and woman from Newport News died Sunday night following a single-car crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police say the 38-year-old man was driving in the left lane of Route 140 around 7:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crashed into a tree in the median.

Both the man and his 35-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated, but police said it appears speed was a factor. Police have not released the names of the victims.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10