Man and woman from Newport News die in Massachusetts crash

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man and woman from Newport News died Sunday night following a single-car crash in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police say the 38-year-old man was driving in the left lane of Route 140 around 7:45 p.m. when his vehicle left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crashed into a tree in the median.

Both the man and his 35-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated, but police said it appears speed was a factor. Police have not released the names of the victims.