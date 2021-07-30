Man and woman from Newport News die in crash on I-295 in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man and woman died in a crash Thursday afternoon on I-295 in Hanover County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 2 p.m. at mile marker 42 when the victims’ Ford Excursion hit a Peterbilt dump truck while attempting to change lanes.

The Excursion, which was pulling a travel trailer, ran off the road and struck a sign.

The victims, Edward E. Austin, 76, and Lorraine P. Austin, 73, died at the scene. The driver of the Peterbilt didn’t report injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash and say all people involved were wearing seat belts.