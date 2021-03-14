Man airlifted with serious injuries, woman hurt after vehicle crash in Newport News

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was airlifted with serious injuries and a woman was hurt after a crash Sunday night.

The call came in around 8:42 p.m. for the incident in the area of Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles involved in the crash.

Police say two people — a man and a woman, both believed to be adults — were extricated from one of the vehicles.

The man was transported by Nightingale Air Ambulance to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The woman was transported to another local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle — an adult man — was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available.