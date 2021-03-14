Man airlifted with serious injuries, woman hurt after vehicle crash in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man was airlifted with serious injuries and a woman was hurt after a crash Sunday night.

The call came in around 8:42 p.m. for the incident in the area of Yorktown Road and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles involved in the crash.

Police say two people  —  a man and a woman, both believed to be adults  —  were extricated from one of the vehicles.

The man was transported by Nightingale Air Ambulance to a local hospital with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

The woman was transported to another local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the other vehicle  —  an adult man  —  was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available.

