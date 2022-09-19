NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of catalytic converter theft in northeast North Carolina was arrested last week by bail enforcement agents in Newport News, the Gates County Sheriff’s Office says.

Delvin McGrath was charged with five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, felony criminal conspiracy and injury to personal property on Friday. He was also served outstanding warrants for failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger and four counts of felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

McGrath was taken back to Gates County and is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail on a $15,000 secured bond. He also has charges pending, the sheriff’s office says.

McGrath was also arrested back in July in Gates County in connection to catalytic converter theft in the area. Marshall Moore, who was arrested with McGrath at the time, was arrested again earlier this month in connection to multiple converter thefts.