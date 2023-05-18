NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man from Newport News accused of sexually assaulting a child nearly three decades ago has been granted bond.

A judge granted a $5,000 secured bond for 81-year-old Daniel Landis during a hearing Thursday morning.

Daniel Landis

Landis faces charges of indecent liberties with a child and aggravated sexual battery. Court documents show that Landis assaulted a 15-year-old following a dinner party in April 1994.

The victim says that Landis was a choirmaster at Saint Paul Episcopal Church in Suffolk at the time of the assault and that he considered Landis as a mentor.

WAVY’s looking to find out more about Landis’ past, including his work history, as court documents show he’s a retired school teacher.