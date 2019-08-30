Man accused of inappropriately touching 15-year-old girl in Newport News

Booking photo of Christopher Stanfield provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 32-year-old man in Newport News is facing charges after he allegedly touched a 15-year-old girl inappropriately.

Newport News police said officers responded to a reported domestic assault on July 16. Officers spokes with the girl and her mother, who said that a man the girl knows had inappropriately touched her.

The girl told officers this happened on two separate occasions, police said.

Police said Christopher Stanfield was arrested after further investigation and charged with indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.