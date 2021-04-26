Man accused in fatal shooting of 39-year-old man in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of another man in Newport News early April.

Police say they have arrested 40-year-old Jeremy Pettway last week. He is accused in the fatal April 7 shooting of 39-year-old Salahud-Din Ibn Shabazz who was found dead at the scene in the 200 block of Menchville Court.

Pettway is facing multiple charges regarding the incident including first-degree murder, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.