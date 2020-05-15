Malls implementing safety measures ahead of reopening to public

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As Virginia prepares to enter the first phase of reopening, malls are taking steps to keep shoppers safe.

Extra hand sanitizer stations, social distancing signs and a lot less seating are some of the new changes you can expect to see when going shopping.

After a top-to-bottom cleaning and several weeks of waiting, Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News is ready to welcome back customers.

“The retailers are really excited,” said Marketing Director Mikia Ross. “I get emails every day just confirming that we’re opening on Friday and just wanting to make sure that they’re following the right protocols.”

Mall officials want to make sure shoppers feel safe when they walk inside. At Patrick Henry, only two entrances will be open and the capacity will be closely monitored.

“The capacity we’re trying to stay within, since we have to be within 50 percent, is around 2,400 customers,” Ross said. “In the meantime, they will have queuing lines outside the entrances monitoring when someone goes out.”

Masks aren’t required, but they are recommended.

“They’ll be able to pick up a complimentary mask if they need one,” Ross said.

Seating in the food court and common areas is gone. Instead, you’ll see reminders for social distancing, even in bathrooms. Extra hand wipes and hand sanitizer stations will be provided.

Similar measures will be in place at Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach along with touch-free interactions and frequent cleaning. A spokesperson said carry-out and curbside service will continue for dining tenants that choose to reopen.

Back at Patrick Henry Mall, Ross said some stores are installing plexiglass partitions as another layer of safety.

“We’re encouraging all of our retailers to practice the CDC recommendations when they’re interacting with their customers as well,” she said. “The safety and wellness of our shoppers is our number one priority.”

Many malls have adjusted their hours, so check online before you head out the door.

