Newport News police ID man killed early-morning shooting

Newport News

Credit: Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed one man early Tuesday morning.

Emergency communications received the call around 1:53 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the 3000 block of Roanoke Avenue.

An additional call was made five minutes later for a victim that may have been shot in the 1100 block of 30th Street.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after 2 a.m.

Police identified the man as 26-year-old Heath Kevin Williams.

