Male sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday evening in Newport News, police say.
Police say they responded to reports of gunshots in the 400 block of Denbigh Boulevard. The call came in around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers arrived to find a male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Chesapeake teen uses 3D printer to make mask tension relievers for front line workers
- Northam provides license fee deferrals, approval for restaurants and distilleries to sell mixed drinks
- Human rights group says detainees at ICE facilities at risk
- Latino workers ‘disproportionally’ hit by COVID-19 layoffs, business closings, leaders say
- Coronavirus response: More help on way for small businesses, lawmakers say