Male sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting on Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News

Newport News

Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Wednesday evening in Newport News, police say.

Police say they responded to reports of gunshots in the 400 block of Denbigh Boulevard. The call came in around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a male suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

