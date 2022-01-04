Male injured in shooting on 36th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A male was shot and injured Tuesday night in Newport News.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 800 block of 36th Street.

Police said there was one victim and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY TV 10