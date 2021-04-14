Male found dead with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a male victim died after being shot late Tuesday night.

Officials say that at around 11:39 p.m., an officer in the area of Warwick and Atkinson Boulevards heard gunshots near by.

When officers they arrived on scene, they located a male victim in a parking lot near Warwick Boulevard and Manor Road suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at P3Tips.com.

