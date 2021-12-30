Male killed, female injured in shooting on 32nd Street in Newport News Thursday

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said two people were shot, one fatally, on 32nd Street Thursday night.

Police said officers responded to gunshots in the 1200 block of 32nd Street around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a male and female outside of a home who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital. The male died later at the hospital. The female’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the ages of the victims are currently unknown.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

