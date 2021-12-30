Male killed, female injured in shooting on 32nd Street in Newport News Thursday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police said two people were shot, one fatally, on 32nd Street Thursday night.
Police said officers responded to gunshots in the 1200 block of 32nd Street around 8:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find a male and female outside of a home who had been shot.
Both were taken to the hospital. The male died later at the hospital. The female’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police said the ages of the victims are currently unknown.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.