Male dies after being found injured, lying in roadway in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating after they say a male was found injured and lying in the road on Thimble Shoals Boulevard Monday night.

The male was pronounced deceased shortly after police arrived on scene, department spokeswoman Sarah. J. Ketchum said.

Ketchum said it was unclear how the male sustained the injuries as of around 9:45 p.m.

Police were called to Thimble Shoals Boulevard near Jefferson Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a male lying in the roadway.

Officers arrived to find the male and saw he was injured. He was pronounced deceased a short time later, Ketchum said.

The male hasn’t been identified and police do not yet know whether he was a juvenile or adult.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.