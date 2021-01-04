Major wastewater line breaks on 16th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A major wastewater line has broken on 16th Street in Newport News.

The break is between Garden Drive and Walnut Avenue, and residents and motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow detour signs. The 36-inch primary force main line carries wastewater to the Boat Harbor Treatment Plant, the Hampton Roads Sanitation District says.

The pipe is part of a 2-mile, $16 million pipe replacement project that’s currently underway.

HRSD says crews will be working around the clock to divert the flow of wastewater away from the neighborhood and to make repairs. Residents should expect long-term construction.