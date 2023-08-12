NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is hosting the “Made in Newport News” festival Saturday.

A spokesperson from the city says the festival celebrates the people, businesses, organizations and attractions the make Newport News diverse and unique.

According to the press release, the free event will include unique pop-ups in City Center storefronts, live music and entertainment, art experiences, a beer garden, food, family activities and more.

The event will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at City Center at Oyster Point.