Local woman serves Christmas dinner to every NNPD precinct

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For five years now, Phyllis Mather has fed the Newport News Police Department on Christmas Day.

She started this tradition after her son became an officer. At the time, she did it because she wanted him to have a warm meal while working on Christmas.

With plenty of volunteers, she is now able to serve every precinct in Newport News. She says she feels it is her responsibility on Christmas to serve the people who protect their city every day of the year.

“We’re taking care of our loyal police and sheriff’s office for Christmas as we’ve done in the past. It’s been particularly hard for them this year with all the turmoil in our country and COVID. But we felt it was our responsibility to be there for them,” Mather said.

Over the years, Mather has served, Newport News precincts, dispatch, records, and the sheriff’s office.