Local veterans feed frontline workers while supporting small businesses

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A pair of local veterans are giving back to the community by helping those who are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus.

Erick Madison and Brandon Alston started the E&B Giveback Foundation in April as a way to say thank you to local healthcare workers.

“This is a service that we both, Brandon and I, came up with. We, as a non-profit, wanted to ultimately provide mentorship but in the process of COVID, we saw there was a need to give back to the community,” said Madison.

Since starting, Madison and Alston — who served in the Marine Corps — have delivered meals a total of 20 times.

They say that conversations with family members in the medical profession helped them realize what the frontline workers are dealing with.

“We’re big on family. So, our thing on this is really expressing our gratitude to those on the frontlines who are really putting their lives at stake to make sure we’re healthy and safe,” said Alston.

Officials with Riverside Medical Center, where the meals were delivered, say they have had around 70 different meal deliveries since the start of the pandemic and are appreciative of organizations like E&B for giving back.

“It’s amazing and it just blows our mind that people want to take the time out of their day to bring us something at the hospital,” said Sherry Meis, who works in administration at the hospital.

Nurses and doctors say they are appreciative of even getting something as small as a free meal.

“It’s nice,” said hospital Nurse Manager Becky Singson. “We don’t do it for the thanks but sometimes it’s greatly appreciated. Those ‘thanks’ are sunshine on a cloudy day.”

Staff says it has been a busy couple of months for them and many nurses are working hard to take care of patients. So sometimes, it is difficult for them to take breaks.

“We’re so busy with making sure the patient is safe and healing as best possible, staying in touch with their families — we do forget to stop to eat or get something to drink,” Singson said.

Dr. Vikas Pathak, the medical director of pulmonary and critical care, is grateful for not just E&B, but the entire community that has stepped up to help over the last couple of months and is blessed to serve.

“It’s not a matter of how many donations we get or what we get, it’s a token of appreciation even a small thing like a sandwich. It’s just the fact that we appreciate our nursing staff, that is a huge thing for us,” he said.

And on top of showing support for healthcare workers, E&B is supporting small businesses like catering companies that have had canceled events during this time.

The Thursday meal was provided by FOOL (Fruits of Our Labor) Catering.

“For me, it’s really awesome to help out. When COVID first happened, I was really down. Anxiety was getting to me,” said owner Carlton Peterson.

“These guys reached out to me to help out. It really helped me get over my anxiety because I was helping others and helping myself. I’m really glad to be a part of it,” he said.

E&B Giveback is in the process of building up its organization and hopes to provide mentorship to the youth in schools and the community.

