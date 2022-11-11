NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Men and women who joined the Armed Service take a vow of dedication to our country. The commitment often stays with them for the rest of their life.

Gray Cox is one veteran who continues to serve the nation and his community.

“Back in the day, there use to be a poster that said ‘this is a great place to start.’ And it still is,” said Gary Cox. “It can be a rewarding career if you want to serve your country.”

Gary Cox was active in the military for more than 20 years. His father and grandfather also served in the military. Cox even spent time in Desert Storm. He was part of a helicopter unit that rescued sick and injured people.

“I really liked working in medivac,” said Cox.

After retiring in 2005, Cox continued a life of service here in a cargo and utility helicopter unit at Ft. Eustis in Newport News.

“Mr. Cox specifically teaches me how and why things are done because I’m new at it,” said STF Kirk Clarke, 2-210th Course Management Office. “And he’s been doing it much longer.”

Cox works with active-duty soldiers like senior training developer- Kirk Clarke. Clarke says he values the positive influence Cox has on the team.

“They bring history,” said Clarke. “I only know the last 14 years of the Army.’

“Having that impact on the army aviation as an enterprise is rewarding,” said Cox.

When it comes to Veterans Day, a small moment of reflection and the simple words of thank you can make all the difference.

“Just remember what some people have gone through to get us where we are today and to maintain our freedom.”