Local real estate agents spread holiday cheer with toy drive benefiting Newport News emergency shelter

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Some local real estate agents are trying to spread some holiday cheer by donating gifts to families in need this holiday season.

Real estate agents from Onyx Realty Professionals held a toy drive and donated presents to Menchville House Ministries in Newport News Wednesday.

Executive Director Sylvia Jones says the house is a place for them to help people pick up the pieces and provide hope.

“Our motto says we’re moving them from hurt to hope,” she said. “We’ll look at their finances to see what’s causing them not to be able to afford their own housing. And then we sit down and we’ll do a budget with them. And we’ll come up with a housing plan to get them back into housing.”

A local company wants to make sure every kid has a gift to open on Christmas Day. 🎁 So they donated gifts to @MenchvilleHouse to spread some Christmas cheer. 🎄We’ll have more on how you can help tonight at 4 on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/9OHEwrHIU4 — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 22, 2021

Staff say they wouldn’t be able to do all they could without the help of the community.

That’s where Onyx Realty Professionals come in. Byron Whitehead, one of the real estate agents there, said it’s all about giving back to those in need.

“Not everyone in the holiday season can be at home,” he said. “What we wanted to do is give some of the people here a little bit of home away from home.”

The team gave out toys for children, diapers and other much-needed supplies for the families living at the shelter.

“We just want to […] put smiles on kids’ faces, alleviate some of the stress that parents have,” said Whitehead. “At this time, families go through a lot. So we just want to take care [and] do our part.”

Staff say they’re extremely grateful to the generosity of the community year-round, but especially during the holidays.

“It really warms my heart to know that we have the public’s support behind us,” said Jones. “I’m not going to cry, but it would bring a tear to my eyes.”

The Menchville House accepts donations year-round. Find out how to help the shelter’s mission here.