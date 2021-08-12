Local police officer comes in second racing neighborhood kids, but sees it as a victory

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — If you already miss the Olympics, our Thursday morning Good News is for you.

The best part of this race, though, is that the whole community wins.

Video shared on Facebook shows a Newport News police officer running a race against some kids on a neighborhood street in the northern part of the city.

Resident Donna Moran shot and shared the video earlier this month.

“I just wanted to have that moment captured, of a police officer taking time to play with the children in the community,” said Moran, whose grandson was among the kids racing.

Officer Branden Kidder says he and other officers were in the neighborhood to arrest a fugitive, but they hung around afterward to talk with the kids who had gathered.

“We pride ourselves on interaction with the community,” Kidder said. “I was kind of shocked that y’all wanted to come out and talk to us [about the video], because this happens every day in every precinct.”

Kidder said these moments of positive interaction with community members are his favorite part of the job.

“That’s one of the things I think makes a difference, being one with the community that you’re serving.”