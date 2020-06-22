Local police are under microscope more than ever — some chiefs say that’s a good thing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In light of recent national events, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, police officers might feel as if their every move is being watched.

Two local police chiefs believe that’s the case — and they welcome the attention.

Law enforcement has never been an easy profession.

“Oh, it makes an already difficult situation nearly impossible,” said Virginia Beach Police Benevolent Association President Brian Luciano.

Luciano believes this is as hard as it has ever been.

“How will police officers now feel that they can go out and do their job and that the community has their back?” Luciano asked.

All over the country, concerned citizens have taken to the streets calling for police reform. They are hoping to put an end to police brutality and racism.

“I think this is a time that could very well define the next turn and change in law enforcement,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Police officers are under the microscope. Norfolk Chief Larry Boone says that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“We are hardcore and we are made for this,” Boone added. “We are armed to absorb this. We’ve done it before and we will get through this.”

Boone is asking for his officers to rely on their training and do what’s right.

“We don’t always get it right, but we get it right far more than we get it wrong, and I support these officers,” Boone said.

Both Boone and Drew believe officers should be given due process in controversial situations, just like every other citizen.

“I want the officers to remember to stay focused,” Drew said. “We teach use of force, we teach policing and we try to do it the best we can. We are going to make mistakes. I’m going to support [them] as long as we are doing the right thing.”

Boone says he and his officers have worked hard in the community over the last few years to build relationships. He hopes that work doesn’t go to waste.

“I hope that social capital that we put in four years ago will give us the benefit of the doubt,” Boone added.

10 On Your Side spoke with five officers from five different departments. They expressed fears on doing the job before them under so much scrutiny, but they say the job can get done only with help from the people they are protecting.

“We cannot do our job without the support of the community and without the support of our own politicians,” Luciano said.

