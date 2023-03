NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Community members in Newport News are invited to a town hall Wednesday evening regarding gun violence.

The event is set from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Elementary School. it is hosted by Gun Violence Intervention & Prevention Outreach & Research Center.

The event is open to the public. It will discuss gun violence in the area and ways to help decrease and prevent further violence.