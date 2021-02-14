Local nonprofit walks to educate community on being organ donors

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Sunday is National Organ Donor Day and in honor of it a Newport News nonprofit organization hosted a walk this weekend to raise awareness.

Bright and early community members walked 5.6 miles in the Oyster Point Fountain Way Garage because of the rainy weather.

“We just walked around each level to the top then we repeatedly went up and down,” said BreatheEZ fitness instructor, Kimberly Jordan-Dillard.

The BreatheEZ Fitness Studio group led the walk on behalf of the BreathEZ foundation.

Founder, Quette Fletcher, says this is a cause near and dear to her heart as her husband received a double lung transplant in 2018.

“When you pause to think about it, one person can save 8 lives. the man who made the decision to give my husband his lungs name is Michael. Michael made the decision to become an organ donor and as a result, my son has his father, my husband, here. It’ll be 3 years on May 10th. I don’t know how long it will be but every day I appreciate he can inhale and he can exhale,” said Fletcher.

She’s not the only one whose life was deeply impacted by an organ donor.



Karen Worrell is the nonprofit’s Vice President.



Her brother, Stephen, was a heart plant recipient back in 2009. He later passed away this day in 2012.

“It was definitely it was crucial I’m grateful for him even receiving the heart because some people die waiting. Even though he passed away I’m grateful it afforded him more time with us,” said BreatheEZ Vice President, Karen Worrell.

The group says above all education is key in deciding if you’d like to be an organ donor.

If you’re interested in learning more information through the nonprofit click here.

