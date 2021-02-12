Local nonprofit organizes walk for National Organ Donor Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Sunday is National Organ Donor Day and a Newport News nonprofit organization will host a walk this weekend to raise awareness.

The event will be Sunday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m., and participants can walk 5.6 miles or 10.6 miles with the group. The event registration says all are welcome to walk whatever they are comfortable with.

According to the flyer, the BreatheEZ Fitness Studio group will meet at the studio on Warwick Boulevard where the walk will begin.

The walk is free, but guests are asked to register here. Just click the box that says “Register for an event.”

Quette Brown Fletcher created the BreathEZ foundation after her husband received a double transplant in 2018.