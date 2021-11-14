Local nonprofit in Newport News hosting public forum discussing domestic violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit is hosting a public forum for community members to talk openly about domestic violence.

The “Let’s Talk About it, Speaking Up About Domestic Violence” event is set for Sunday, Nov. 14, from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m.

It will be held at 128 Depp Creek Road. The forum is aiming to help victims and those affected by domestic violence to vent, be uplifted, be supported and encouraged.

Masks will be required.