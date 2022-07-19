Kelli Royals will compete in Las Vegas for the national title in August

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Veteran, welder, single mom, and now Miss Virginia for America Strong, Kelli Royals will be competing in Las Vegas for the national title in August.

Royals won the Miss Virginia for America Strong pageant back in May. The new division, as of 2019, is for women 18 years or older who are single, divorced, or widowed.

She was also crowned alongside Mrs. Virginia America 2022 Kirby Smith and Amanda Miller who will also travel to Las Vegas in August to compete at a different national pageant.

While also being a state title pageant holder, Royals is a single mom of five and works as a nuclear aircraft and submarine welding inspector to give U.S. Navy ships the green light to sail.

She also wrote a children’s book called, “Willow Discovers Welding,” to inspire young girls to follow non-typical career paths.

While in her position, she hopes to pass on skills she’s learned in the Navy, such as leadership.

“With crowns and craftsmanship, I’ll use my influence, my networks and my leadership to promote this organization while traveling the state of Virginia donating my children’s book to public libraries,” Royals said.

The national Miss for America Strong pageant will be livestreamed on Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. PDT. Voting can be found here.