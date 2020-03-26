Local musicians give 90-minute virtual concert for Soundscapes music school

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Local professional musicians will perform a virtual 90-minute concert on Friday to help raise money for Soundscapes music and performance school. 

The concert will begin at 7 p.m on March 27 and will stream live on Soundscapes’ Facebook page.

Though the concert is free, viewers will also be able to make donations via the Facebook page to help the organization with continuing to provide musical education to its students during the coronavirus closures. 

Donations will be used to help fund the organizations Soundscapes Virtual initiative which will allow students an online learning service.

“Artistic expression provides an emotional outlet and a source of beauty and joy, and our students will need music in their lives in the coming months,” explains Rey Ramirez, the co-founder and program director at Soundscapes.

The musicians performing are instructors at Soundscapes and each will play a 15-minute set from their homes. The music will cover a variety of genres and play as one continuous stream.

Soundscapes is a non-profit educational youth development organization based out of Newport News. The organization teaches students transformational life-skills through music and performance.

