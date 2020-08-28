Local march planned in Newport News on anniversary of MLK’s ‘I have a dream’ speech

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Southern Christian Leadership Conference plans to hold a march against racism and injustice Friday at Newport News City Hall.

Friday also marks the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.

The march will start at 6 p.m. at Newport News City Hall, 2400 Washington Avenue. Those attending should meet on the City Hall steps.

“The march is to commemorate the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington and to promote equality for all.

The SCLC is calling for several actions in Newport News, including removal of photos of segregationists in Newport News City Council Chambers and the removal and renaming of Wickham Avenue, which is named after a Confederate general and slave owner and runs through a majority-minority community.

“Come, join us and take a stand against racism, hatred, bigotry and injustice!” the SCLC wrote in a news release.

