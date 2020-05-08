Local K-9 is a contender for national Humane Hero Dog Awards

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A local dog may soon be walking the red carpet in Beverly Hills.

K-9 Cody is a bomb-sniffing dog who’s been nominated for the American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

It’s an annual, nationwide competition that recognizes the heroes on both ends of the leash.

Eight-year-old Cody from Newport News is not your typical police K-9. This four-legged bomb-detector is one of the sweetest dogs you’ll meet.

Her handler, James Overton with American K-9 Interdiction, tells WAVY she began her career at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq.

She then moved to Minnesota and worked at the Mall of America. Now, Cody helps safeguard events for the LPGA and NBA. She also helps local police agencies with bomb threats.

Overton said her work at Busch Gardens highlights this hard-nosed pup’s soft heart. A service animal bit a little girl at the amusement park, so they called in Cody, who saved the day.

“As soon as Cody licked her hand and sat down by her, she showed her what a real dog is supposed to be like,” Overton said.

K-9 Cody has a growing fan club in the Poquoson area where she is often recognized in the community. They’ve been voting for her and hope she has a real shot at becoming top dog at this year’s American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

Overton said it would be a big honor and perfect way to cap her carer before she retires next year.

The first round of voting is compete.

The top three in each category will be announced on May 28. If Cody is among them, she will be off to California for the big awards event.

Also, she will need your votes in the second round when voting opens up. We will let you know is she makes it.

