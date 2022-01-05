Local health officials hosting COVID-19 booster, vaccine event for children ages 5-11 in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News health officials are set to host a COVID-19 vaccine and booster event, including doses for children ages 5 through 11.
Southeastern Virginia Health System will host the free event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 6. The event will be held at Warwick Boulevard Physicians on Warwick Boulevard.
Officials will offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, as well as the Moderna & Johnson and Johnson boosters for those 18 and older.
Everyone attending the event will be required to wear a mask. No appointments are required and participants do not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.
For more information, call 757-380-8709.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.