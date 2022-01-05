Local health officials hosting COVID-19 booster, vaccine event for children ages 5-11 in Newport News

FILE – A health worker applies a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination event carried out by the Department of Health and the Voces nonprofit organization, at the Miramar Convention Center in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 31, 2021. Starting Jan. 4, 2022, Puerto Rico is imposing new measures to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed medical staff in the U.S. territory and led to temporary shortages of testing kits. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News health officials are set to host a COVID-19 vaccine and booster event, including doses for children ages 5 through 11.

Southeastern Virginia Health System will host the free event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 6. The event will be held at Warwick Boulevard Physicians on Warwick Boulevard.

Officials will offer the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11, as well as the Moderna & Johnson and Johnson boosters for those 18 and older.

Everyone attending the event will be required to wear a mask. No appointments are required and participants do not have to be a patient of Southeastern Virginia Health System to attend.

For more information, call 757-380-8709.